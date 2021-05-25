Nina Wickham of Latrobe recently earned a Master of Business Administration from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021.
University of Maryland Global Campus (formerly University of Maryland University College) is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology.
In 1949, UMGC became the first institution to send faculty overseas to teach active-duty military personnel at installations in Europe. The university expanded overseas operations to Asia in 1956 and to the Middle East in 2005. UMGC faculty have taught in the war zones of Vietnam, Kosovo, Kuwait, Afghanistan and Iraq.
UMGC now offers classes to military service personnel and their families at more than 175 locations in more than 20 countries. Today, more than half of the university’s students are active-duty military personnel and their families, members of the National Guard and veterans.
* * *
These area students were recently named to the Southern New Hampshire University president’s list for 2021 winter term, which ran from January to May:
Blairsville — Ashley Dirienzo, Sarah Emery;
Greensburg — John Dillen, Ruthann Lutz, Hannah Parks, James Richmond, Autumn Slupek;
Latrobe — Emily Jackson;
Acme — Lexie Shore;
Mount Pleasant — Jillian Hibler
* * *
Thomas Sherbondy of Acme, Devin Morris of Saltsburg and Jeremy White of Ligonier were recently named to the Southern New Hampshire University dean’s list during the 2021 winter term, which ran from January to May.
* * *
Madison Pierce of Ligonier recently qualified for the Belmont University dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.