These area students earned their academic degrees from St. Francis University in Loretto on May 10:
Mikenna Beattie of Greensburg, Bachelor of Arts, English
Ashley Fearer of Greensburg, Bachelor of Science, health science OT
Ian Greiner of Greensburg, Bachelor of Arts, history
Carly Hajjar of Seward, Bachelor of Science, health science PT
Jessica Havrilla of Latrobe, Bachelor of Science, exercise physiology 3+3 PT
Madaline Johnston of Blairsville, Bachelor of Science, biology
Margaret Kallock of Greensburg, Bachelor of Science, health science PA
Allison LaDuke of Latrobe, Master of Physician Asst.
Victoria Mayo of Greensburg, Bachelor of Science, health science PA
Eli Norman of Latrobe, Bachelor of Arts, history
Amy O’Hearn of Greensburg, Master of Occup. Therapy
Marque Piper of Latrobe, Bachelor of Science, nursing
Maria Ridilla of Latrobe, Bachelor of Science, health science OT
Arianna Tutino of Stahlstown, Master of Occup. Therapy
Joseph Wojciechowski of Latrobe, Master of Business Admin.
* * *
Sarah Hennessy of Latrobe has been named to DePauw University’s dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
The university’s dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
* * *
Jack Fenton of Latrobe recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Fenton was among approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the spring 2020 semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.
* * *
Nicholas Gray of New Derry was among more than 175 students who were conferred degrees during Marietta College’s virtual commencement ceremony on May 3. Gray completed requirements for a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering.
Gray is a graduate of Derry Area High School.
* * *
Logan Burns and Rachel Cooper of Greensburg, along with Lydia Herrholtz of Ligonier, were recently named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Mount Union. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade-point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.
Michael Bolish of Latrobe was recently named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
A student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition at the university.
* * *
Michele Mayger-Skwirut of Latrobe recently received her Doctor of Philosophy degree in Leadership from University of the Cumberlands.
University of the Cumberlands conferred 1500 degrees this spring to its newest graduates. Graduates hailed from 44 states and several countries, including Latvia, India, Trinidad and Tobago, and Sweden, among others.
* * *
Mia Nicole Marsula of Greensburg was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2020 honor roll lists.
Marsula was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
* * *
Alexis Vittone of Ligonier was recently named to the St. Mary’s College dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
* * *
Andrew Gorr of Greensburg was recently named to the University of Utah’s spring 2020 dean’s list. Gorr’s major is listed as operations and supply chain BS.
* * *
Taylor Huth of Mount Pleasant was recently recognized for academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester as part of Lycoming College’s dean’s list.
Huth is majoring in anthropology and minoring in archaeology history.
Students make the college’s dean’s list if they complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 for the semester.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
