Emily Boyd of Mount Pleasant was awarded the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation Endowed Scholarship at Central Penn College during the 2020 fall semester. Boyd, also a recent dean’s list recipient at the college, is studying criminal justice administration.
During the fall semester, more than 150 Central Penn College students were awarded $135,000 in scholarships by the Central Penn College Education Foundation.
“We are committed to making a difference in the lives of our students,” said Sandy Box, director of the Education Foundation. “These scholarships can be true game-changers. For many of our students, these awards can mean the difference between staying and finishing their degree or leaving due to financial concerns.”
During the 2019-2020 academic year, the foundation awarded $243,000 to 288 Central Penn students.
* * *
Mackenzie Anne Lewis of Derry and Eboni Wilson of Mount Pleasant were recently named to the 2020 fall dean’s list at Kutztown University.
* * *
Dakota Carroll of Derry, a professional sales and marketing major, and Kaylin Myers of Ligonier, a ASL/English interpreting major, were recently named to the Bloomsburg University dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
Ian Starr of Latrobe was recently named to the College of William & Mary dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
Andrew Gorr of Greensburg was recently named to the University of Utah dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. Gorr’s major is listed as operations and supply chain BS.
* * *
Emma Turin of Greensburg was recently named to the Lebanon Valley College dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. Turin, a Greensburg Salem High School graduate, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.
* * *
Justin Chovanec of Mount Pleasant and Christian Whitsel of Ligonier were named to the Gettysburg College dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Maya Bhatnagar of Greensburg was recently named to the Shenandoah University president’s and list’s lists for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
Kelli White of Greensburg was recently named to the East Stroudsburg University dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
