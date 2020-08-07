These area students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 quality-point average for the 2020 spring semester:
Acme — Lindsay G. Brown, Meghan I. Hirak, Jeremy T. Swanger;
Blairsville — Brandon L. Brinker, Zachary W. Hartmann, Walter J. McGann;
Bolivar — Halie A. Pahach;
Bradenville — Alicia N. Criswell, Domenic P. Costello;
Derry — April L. Frank;
Greensburg — Robert A. Alcorn, Taylor A. Baker, Lucas W. Bekar, Ashley A. Bish, Kevin H. Bowen, E. Kelley Brautigam, Ryan S. Brautigam, Jennifer L. Brezina, D’Angelo Cain, Kaitlyn J. Cramer, Tammy L. Elliott;
Nicholas H. Elmore, Karlee Galloway, John T. Gennaro, Julia F. Gerbec, Jenna C. Gray, Miles C. Johnston, Celeste E. Jones, Emily M. Jumper, Julia D. Jumper, Olivia E. Jumper, Saralynne R. Liston, Jennifer M. Longenecker, Romaine A. Luhovey,
Maria-Antonieta V. Maloney, Rachael R. Marks, Jessica M. Mazzagetti, Jessica A. Mehalick, Jack D. Merola-Lapson, Diane M. Metz, Hope A. Moninger, Alexis R. Morelli, Kaylee M. Overdorff, Noah A. Pape, Melissa C. Paravate, Kaitlin M. Plavko, Mandi E. Reese,
Rachel Reese, Lauren M. Renko, Steven J. Riley, William P. Scheibler, Heath A. Schwartz, Abigail J. Stoner, Jessica E. Strautmann, Jessica J. Strydom, Noah R. Sweeney, Peyton Z. Tazza, Francis W. Thurman, Nicholas V. Tweardy, Qizhe Wang, Lillian N. Weinhauer, Samantha L. Williams, Scott S. Womack;
Latrobe — Ryan D. Aland, Luke A. Alexander, David Z. An, Alessia Berno, Jordan B. Bosas, Dennis D. Carr, Candice M. Clemens, Hannah J. Cole, Shelby L. Daily, Elizabeth V. Diaz, Anthony M. Fannie, Mary J. Jakubek, Carly E. Jones, Craig A. Lechner, Brianna J. Lofgren;
Theresa C. Manaloto, Ashley E. Mayger, Kelly A. Murtha, Grace E. Resultay, Shannon L. Schubert, Abby R. Shaffer, Cheryl A. Slezak, Elizabeth R. Stape, Brenna N. Vallorani, April N. Vought, Brandon L. Wiggins, Chayce Zoppetti;
Ligonier — Deborah L. Ben, Rebecca L. Fry, Autumn Gaynor, MacKenzie J. Gray, Amy M. Hoffman, Katrina J. Kenyon, Lauren M. Repak, Nicole L. Sieminkewicz, Annamaria Wentzell;
Loyalhanna — Sarah Jane P. Saffer;
Mount Pleasant — Haley R. Banasick, Alyssa M. Gaborko, Laura E. Groft, Lindsey T. Kaputa, Chicago L. Lauffer, Brayden Mauk, Lucas J. Pieszak, Lauren M. Roth, Emily C. Warmingham, Anthony D. Williams, Christa N. Brucker, Hunter G. Kalp, Brianna M. Lazur, Amanda L. Reed, Sara C. Zufall;
New Alexandria — Allyson M. Barnouski;
New Derry — Madison E. Downs, Amber M. Lenhart;
New Florence — Austin S. Boring, Ricki Jo Yeager;
Pleasant Unity — Lindsey N. Crawford;
Stahlstown — McKayla L. Sleasman;
These area students have been named to the Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) dean’s list for attaining a minimum 3.5 quality-point average for the 2020 spring semester:
Blairsville — Marybeth M. Armbruster, Ashley L. Cassatt, Mason P. Emanuel, Emily N. Oswald;
Bradenville — Aayla A. Beck;
Derry — Jordan D. Baum, Micheal W. Bracken, Michael L. Challinor, Tyler L. Findish, Melanie F. Noftz, Santos T. Ortiz-Pasterick, Mikayla F. Vance, Wyatt J. Wynn;
Greensburg — Jennifer L. Aldridge, Melissa S. Barnes, Joanna J. Beckett, Kenzie H. Beveridge, Amy Biller, Lisa B. Bodnar, Odell Butler, Roy T. Chaivarlis, John D. Cook, James L. Craft, Kaitlyn G. Cycak,
Katelyn R. Dicriscio, Austin J. Douglas, Angel V. Elliott, Lacey N. Esquino, Brenden A. Eye, Nolen A. Ferree, Ashley L. Fister, Yasmin A. Greene, Jayme Hartnett, Olivia L. Hauser, Michael D. Hays, Christine E. Holcombe,
Diane L. Hoover, Jesse W. Janick, Peter D. Jerz, Katie E. Katonka, Robert P. Kosko, Dana M. Kuhel, Joshua R. Lipko, Devin Z. Luker, Richard J. Marvin, Kevin C. Mauro, Mikayla L. McKivens,
Hunter K. Miller, Jessica L. Miller, Natalie S. Moore, Chase M. Moros, Carly N. Nagg, Ryan E. Pawlikowski, Morgan D. Poole, Lexis V. Puskar-Hantz, Dani Kaye E. Reese, Alexander Ross, Jessica L. Sandusky, Marcie M. Sangaline,
Mitchell J. Sarsfield, Nicholas L. Silvis, Zachary C. Skatell, Ryan J. Smith, Brittany N. Smolka, Haley A. Soltis, Alex D. Stemmerich, Brittany D. Stewart, Emily E. Struhala, Jaquelynn H. Thompson, Susan D. Vargo, Kathleen G. Verna, Jessica M. Winrick;
Latrobe — Lia N. Auman, Alyssa M. Barnett, Heather N. Beskid, Nathaniel F. Cochran, Hannah M. Cunnard, Kaitlyn J. Drexler, Anna M. Evancho, Jessica Evans, Morgan I. Greece, Brittany N. Harshell, Abigail S. Henry, Taylor M. Hochard, Sydney L. Hoopes, Mary I. Johnson, Samantha L. Kibe, Brennan J. Klimchock, Marissa R. Kutzer,
Katelyn J. Libengood, Sara A. Majorsky, David S. Marinchak, Mackenzie M. Markle, Grace C. Millward, Reese M. Mueseler, Chase E. Nolan, Deshawn E. Redfield, Abby M. Rullo, Christopher J. Sandacz, Nicholas J. Shaffer, Kayla M. Shurie, Bailey E. Siko, Marissa A. Smith, Alexis H. Steele, Ashley M. Waterhouse, Jeremy J. Watson, Mackenzie L. Wilhelm;
Ligonier — Mark L. Ebberts, Christian Jablonski, Hunter M. Jones, Gabriel L. Leonatti, Austin L. Steffey, Dylan W. Tinkey;
Mount Pleasant — Brittany S. Bair, Brianna F. Daniels, Arley R. Earhart, Courtney N. Edwards, Taylor R. Gorton, Sarah A. Keller, Mya J. Klejka, Rylie M. Kuhns, Sara Morris, Melissa J. Mummert, Hillary J. Riddle,
Douglas B. Rimlinger, Andrew N. Ritz, Joshua N. Tamblyn, Andrew P. Welch, Austin S. Wentzell, Lacie J. Coddington, Victoria A. DeMarco, Jessica L. Rosensteel, Alexis M. Secrest, Danielle Tissue, Zacharie J. Urso;
New Alexandria — Levi E. Eaglehouse, Miranda K. Kemp, Alaina B. Long, Ciera E. Mercurio, Scott A. Montgomery;
New Derry — Connor S. Lenhart;
New Florence — Michael Fisher, Rachel M. King;
Saltsburg — Kenneth E. Cypher, Autumn L. Harrison, Ara M. Pennington, Matthew C. Shannon, Nicole L. Stuller;
Stahlstown — Nicholas C. Lechner, Hunter J. Telford;
Youngstown — Kathryn J. Ellenberger
* * *
Andrew Dzambo of Mount Pleasant recieved his Doctor of Philosophy, Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during an online commencement ceremony on May 9.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
