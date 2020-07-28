These students were recently named to the California University of Pennsylvania dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester:
Acme — Taylor Barr, Owen Wehner;
Bolivar — Molly Smetak;
Bradenville — Justin Patton;
Derry — Veronica Silva;
Greensburg — Nicholas Alwine, Edward Bellush, Skyler Blair, Ryan Bompiani, Nathan Bosak, Samantha Cole, Katherine Couchenour, Emily Craig, Kristen Duncan, Madison Dunn, Troy Fabean, Anna Filosemi, Thomas Forsythe, Macey Freed, Braidy Fulton,
Edward Herchko, Mason Jobe, Kennedy Johnston, Katelyn King, Sarah Lebo, Megan Lewis, Kellie Lynch, Janet McCallen, James Merenda, Moriah Miller, Jessica Morrow, Peyton Mough, Makayla Munchinski,
Evan Ozmelek, Alexa Pastor, Colin Phillips, Jacob Podolinski, Chrystal Pratt, Elizabeth Ringstad, Idella Robinson-Confer, Kelsea Sorrentino, Hailey Stall, Nocolette Tartier, Nicholas Wolfe, Hannah Young, Brooke Zitkovich, Dylan Zupanc;
Latrobe — Rachel Adams, Deborah Bowman, Cory Caperell, Allie Fumea, Matthew Hauser, Bailey Jellison, Morgan Miller, Drew Neiderhiser, Mira Rolin, Rebecca Trainer, Roberto Witte;
Ligonier — Kayla Bridge, John Davis, Grace Knupp, Dylon Kuhn;
Mount Pleasant — Emily Bednar, Anna Bailey, LynnJoelle Garder, Faith Goodwin, Kayla Hutter, Brenna O’Brien, Zachary Petrakovich, Juliene Sanner, Mattie Sloneker, Brenna Thomas, Taryn Ward;
New Florence — Haley Markowsky;
Rector — Hope Barbera;
Seward — Abigail Moore;
Youngstown — Leah Shafron
* * *
Abbegail Smith, an early childhood education student from Ligonier, was recently named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Northampton Community College.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.