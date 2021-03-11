Benjamin Gardner of Ligonier was recently elected to the Epsilon Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Hamilton College.
Phi Beta Kappa, which established a chapter at Hamilton in 1869, is the oldest and most prestigious honor society in the country. Students are elected to membership in recognition of their exceptional academic achievement in fulfilling the goals and purposes of the college.
Gardner, a senior majoring in economics, is a graduate of Kiski School.
* * *
Allison Leigh White of Ligonier graduated cum laude from York College of Pennsylvania on Dec. 6. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
* * *
Luke Sternick of Latrobe, Caitlin Greeley of Greensburg and Scarlett Davidovich of Mount Pleasant were recently named to the Dickinson College dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
