California University of Pennsylvania recently announced its dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
Dean’s list students are undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.
Area dean’s list honorees included:
Acme — Taylor Barr, Justin Bibel, Owen Wehner, Marissa DeZorzi;
Bolivar — Molly Smetak;
Bradenville — Justin Patton;
Greensburg — Ryan Bompiani, Samanta Cole, Kristen Duncan, Madison Dunn, Thomas Forsythe, Kelly Gillis, Amy Grace, Edward Herchko, Kennedy Johnston, Amber Karpesky, Katelyn King, Sarah Lebo, Meredith Loughran, Kellie Lynch, Haley Lyons, James Merenda, Moriah Miller, Makayla Munchinski, Delaney O’Shea, Jalen Page, Colin Phillips, Idella Robinson-Confer, Kyle Rylander, Julia Slusser, Hailey Stall, Nicolette Tartler, Zachary Vanek, Nicholas Wolfe, Hannah Young;
Latrobe — Aidan Bushey, Allie Fumea, Bailey Jellison, Renee Meyers, Rudy Miller, Mira Rolin, Brenna Rose, Roberto Witte;
Ligonier — Deseral Coulson, Kiaidon Drury, Grace Knupp;
Mount Pleasant — Lindsay Adamson, Emily Bednar, Anna Billey, Faith Goodwin, Da’Nell Griffin, Jeremiah Hutter, Madelyn Prevenslik, Mattie Sloneker, Hannah Smitley, Colton Unger, Taryn Ward, Kenneth Wiltrout;
New Alexandria — Susan Felling;
New Florence — Maria Carney, Haley Markowsky;
Saltsburg — Nicole Rado;
Stahlstown — Gabriel Thomas.
* * *
Brady Pevarnik of Latrobe (undecided major) and Joy Swasy of Blairsville (communication) was named to the College of Charleston president’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
Kaylin Myers of Ligonier, a ASL/English interpreting major, was named to the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
Campbell Brant (psychology major), Lucas Loverin of Greensburg (Pre-K-Grade 4/special education) and Connor Moore (health sciences), each of Greensburg, along with Isaac Reid of Saltsburg (sport management) were recently named to the Lock Haven University dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
Benjamin Gardner of Ligonier was recently named to the Hamilton College dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
Gardner, a senior majoring in economics, is a graduate of Kiski School.
* * *
Janelle Hayward of Greensburg was recently named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the 2020 semester.
* * *
Aleesha Spaid and Kayda Trout of Blairsville, Halie Taylor of Blacklick, DaShaun Davidson of Greensburg and Raven Sheriff of New Florence are taking part in classes at Northampton Community College for the start of the 2021 spring semester.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
