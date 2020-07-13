Seton Hill University recently released its dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a full-time undergraduate student must earn a semester average of 3.7 grade-point average or above out of a possible 4.0.
Area students to make the dean’s list include:
Acme — Jaylon Ansell, Jacinta Jolly, Sadie Knopsnider;
Blairsville — Taylor Ednie, Rena Enterline, Stephanie Polinsky, Gabrielle Schrack, Noah Stiffler;
Derry — Nicolette Peterson, Michael Reitz;
Greensburg — Leila Ayala Camacho, Kevin Banze, Kristina Bartolomucci, Kayleah Beedon, Deia Biddle, Vivian Bishop, Maria Blasioli, Ashley Bomer, Colin Cardella, Kimberly Chapman, Cayla Cosner, Lloyd Davies, Kaitlyn Davis, Benjamin Difrancesco;
Theodore DiSanti, Stephen Dumnich, Luke Ewing, Jordan Fiedor, Brianna Franzino, Alexandra Gassman, Steven Gouraud, Brian Gralluzzo, Joshua Griffith, Emily Grove, Teegan Hahn, Madison Harry, Ella Hudson, Luke Hudson, Lauryn Jones, Madison Kaufman, Hyunme Kim;
Alexandra Kornides, Jared Krol, Layne Lueckert, Madison Mcmichael, Alison McVay, Bobbi Mcvay, Cassandra Mica, Tessa Mlinek, Lauren Moore, Vi Ngo, Jenna Osikowicz, Erin Parks, Thomas Pellis Samantha Pugner-Piper;
Nicolas Rause, Rachel Reese, Mackenzie Robinson, Sofia Saenz, Rebecca Scassellati, Sarah Schmidt, Jeremy Smith, Mazie Smith, Devon Sopko, Nathan Stanko, Gabrielle Stepanik, Maria Sunseri, Michaela Swift-Mellor, Anna Testa, Kirsten Voelker
Latrobe — Tyler Bryant, Joel Cawoski, Maria Cawoski, Alyssa Dempsey, Gabrielle Evancho, Austin Gmuer, James Good, Rieley Hoopes, Laura Kuhn, Courtney Ann Lawrence, Jessica Linger;
Ryan Neiderhiser, Brittaney Pietrangelo, Joseph Piper, Chloe Pohland, Lauren Reitz, Sarah Sarsfield, Autumn Seftas, Sarah Seremet, Emma Shaulis, Brady Sherback, Ryleigh Testa
Ligonier — Carrie Ellis, Autumn Gaynor, Rachel Howard, Rachel Hunter, Autumn Kostley, Faith McDowell, Giordanna Paola, Marrek Paola, Marissa Tunstall;
Mount Pleasant — Peggy Bitner, Ally Bloom, Hallie Brodak, Morgan Conty, Jolene Cummins, Rianna Elatrache, Caitlynn Hirak, Shannon Hubble, Ally Kaputa, Christine Kiral, Kaleigh Muko, Allison Riddle, Jacob Sefchik, Emily Ukasik, Breanna VanDyke, Ashley Werner;
New Alexandria — Alec Shaw;
New Florence — Charla Conrad;
Rector — Carrie Hood;
Saltsburg — Rosa Roman
* * *
Isabelle Saloom of Ligonier was recently named to the Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Jared Lawson of Ligonier was recently named to the University of Alabama dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Nicholas Kommer of Greensburg was recently named to the University of Kentucky dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester. He is majoring in chemistry.
* * *
Janelle Hayward of Greensburg was recently named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
