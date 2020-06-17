These area students recently made the St. Francis University (Pennsylvania) president’s and dean’s lists for the 2020 spring semester:
Latrobe — Mia Capuzzi, health science major, president’s list; Marque Piper, nursing, dean’s list; Maria Ridilla, health science OT, dean’s list; Sarah Zylka, health science, dean’s list; Eli Norman, history major, president’s list; Shannon Novello, exercise physiology, dean’s list; Jessica Havrilla, exercise physiology 3+3 PT, dean’s list
Ligonier — Emma Ferlan, biology, dean’s list; Giovanni Palmieri, cyber security, administration, president’s list
Greensburg — Mikenna Beattie, English, dean’s list; Ashley Fearer, health science OT, dean’s list; Ian Greiner, history, president’s list; Abigail Hutchinson, health science, president’s list; Madalyn Harbaugh, health science, president’s list; Hannah Pedder, health science, dean’s list; Justin Sliwoski, healthcare studies, dean’s list; Nora Tapper, biology, dean’s list
Blairsville — Madaline Johnston, biology, dean’s list; Mary Tran, health science, dean’s list; Matthew Tran, psychology, dean’s list
Mount Pleasant — Alexis Cook, health science, dean’s list; Abby Zambruno, marketing major, president’s list
New Florence — Emily Boring, political science, dean’s list; Brittney Edgar, health science OT, dean’s list
Seward — Carly Hajjar, health science PT, dean’s list; Nathan Thompson, biology, dean’s list
* * *
Sarah Meade of Ligonier recently graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in media and communication and a minor in women’s and gender studies from Muhlenberg College.
* * *
Sarah Kim of Bolivar recently committed to attend Albright College beginning this fall. A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kim plans to study fashion at the college.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.