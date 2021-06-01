Emily Elizabeth Maerz of Ligonier (15658) earned a master’s degree in kinesiology from McDaniel College on May 22, the Westminster, Maryland, campus reported.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.