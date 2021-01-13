A number of area students were recently named to the Slippery Rock University dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
The university’s dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
Area dean’s list honorees included:
Acme — Christopher Butz;
Blairsville — Alexis Boring, Angela Deyarmin, Anthony Mastrorocco;
Derry — Samantha Detore, Katherine Enos, Alexander Murphy, Kylie Sliva, Riley Watson;
Greensburg —Thomas Abraham, Alexa Arcuri, Charlie Belavic, Joshua Blend, Briana Carr, Cortney Dean, Angela DiOrio, Hunter Eperesi, Kerry Fagan, Jordan Higgs, Jessica Kintigh, Delaney Miletics, Zachary Mollick, Megan Nassif, Noah Novak, Elizabeth O’Neal, Sydney Patrick, Tyler Ramer, Luke Rosendale, Tyler Ross, Amanda White;
Hostetter — Shayla Shank;
Latrobe — Kaylee Angus, Brendan Bugala, Elizabeth Diaz, Nicole Dunlop, Aiden Eury, Keynon Griffiths, Isaac McDowell, Marli Nicol, Gabrielle Oldenburg;
Ligonier — Hannah Bates, Artalee Breegle, Myrna Breegle, Mia Lynn;
Mount Pleasant — Camille Napoleon, Andrew Polechko;
New Alexandria — Josiah Stouffer;
New Derry — Gia DeCario;
New Florence — Melody Hull;
Saltsburg — Riley Edmundson;
Seward — Isabel Fernando;
Stahlstown — Casey O’Connor.
* * *
These area students were recently named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania:
Latrobe — Bethany Havrilla, Corbin Makar, Sarah Vasinko;
Blairsville — Taylei Boring, Blake Tonkin;
Derry — Amanda Hopper;
Greensburg — Jillian Bowman, Bailey Miller, Morgan Poole, Jenna Uncapher, Max Kaufer;
Hostetter — Skylar Shank;
New Alexandria — Christina Clark, Jessica Izzo;
Saltsburg — Laney Urban
* * *
Lindsey Fitzgerald of Derry (master’s degree in nursing: family nurse practitioner) and Amy Starenchak, bachelor’s degree in sociology/psychology, summa cum laude) graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in December.
* * *
Michael Bolish of Latrobe, Brandon Rickett of Greensburg and Courtney Andree of Saltsburg were recently named to the Bucknell University dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
A Bucknell student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
* * *
Braden Myers and Jacob Neiderhiser of Ligonier and Julie Fetter of Acme were recently named to the Geneva College dean’s list for the 2020 fall semeter.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper. The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.