Sara Majorsky of Latrobe, a student at Marietta College, was part of the inaugural class recently inducted into the National Society for Leadership and Success.
Majorsky, a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, is majoring in strategic communication and is scheduled to graduate in May 2023.
The National Society for Leadership and Success is the nation’s largest leadership honor society.
This year’s inductees were nominated during the 2020 summer (based on grade-point average and identified leadership potential), and over the course of the semester have completed the “Foundations of Leadership” program — approximately 10 hours of leadership training, including an orientation, Leadership Training day program, attendance at three speakers, and participation in three small group meetings focused on goal setting and supporting their peers
