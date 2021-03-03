Jonathan Grengs of Blairsville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Grengs was initiated at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Grengs is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
* * *
Morgan Lynn Bellush of Greensburg, a senior health and physical education major, and Craig J. Faris of Greensburg, a sophomore computer information systems and technology major, were recently named to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
Christian Whitsel of Ligonier was recently named to the Gettysburg College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.