These area students recently made the Mount Aloysius College dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester:
Latrobe — Kyra Marie Stranko;
Greensburg — Emma C Pevarnik, Abigail E. Teska;
Blairsville — Brianna Nicole McCully;
Mount Pleasant — Brianna Elizabeth Pritts;
New Florence — Hailee Ann Miles;
Seward — Jenna R. Gaunt, Kaylee Adair Keilman
* * *
Amber Britz of Greensburg, a music major, and Amanda Reinke of Greensburg, a psychology major, recently were named to the Susquehanna University dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Emily Dolgas of Greensburg recently earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Moravian College. The college plans a formal ceremony on campus in October.
* * *
Amber Britz of Greensburg recently graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in music as Susquehanna University. The university is planning an in-person commencement ceremony in August.
* * *
Adam Gamber, the son of Tom and Carrie Gamber of Greensburg, recently graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Dickinson College. He also earned the college’s Lloyd W. Hughes Scholar-Athlete Award.
Molly Sternick, the daughter of Paul and Karen Sternick of Greensburg, also recently graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology.
* * *
Ethan Gower (bachelor of science) and Jason Scott (bachelor of science in nursing), each of Greensburg, earned degrees from Ohio University during the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.