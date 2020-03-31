Madaline Johnston of Blairsville was recently awarded the 2019-20 St. Francis University Intrepid Scholarship, a $1,000 competitive grant to be used toward a service project.
Intrepid is a financial grant program for undergraduate students enrolled in the School of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. The annual grant award is given to three students each academic year.
Johnston, a biology/pre-medicine major, is studying the use of children’s literature to reduce childhood fears related to, or stemming from, visiting a doctor’s office. Using historical fiction to allay these fears, Johnston will create an illustrated children’s book about the famous cholera epidemic in Victorian London and the heroic efforts of Dr. John Snow in tracing the mysterious source of this disease.
