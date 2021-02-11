These area students were recently named to the Westminster College dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester:
Jacob Fazekas of Greensburg, who is majoring in criminal justice studies.
Victoria Harden of Greensburg, who is majoring in individual interdisciplinary.
David Smith of Greensburg, who is majoring in music education.
Chloe Jaworski of Mount Pleasant, who is majoring in early childhood and special education.
Samuel Napper of Mount Pleasant, who is majoring in business administration.
Jenna Toohey of Mount Pleasant, who is majoring in biochemistry.
Haley Moore of Greensburg, who is majoring in neuroscience.
Caitlyn Weimer of Saltsburg, who is majoring in business administration.
* * *
Aislinn Lowry of Greensburg, a theatre musical theatre track major at Youngstown State University, was recently named to the university’s president’s list for the 2020 fall semester. Lowry was also named to the dean’s list.
Abigail Coffen of Greensburg, a manufacturing engineering major, and Madison Kirshner of Mount Pleasant, a marketing sales major, were also named to the university’s dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
Reed Fenton of Latrobe was named to the Lehigh University dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. He is majoring in chemical engineering.
* * *
Austin Butler of Latrobe named to the College of the Holy Cross dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. A member of the Class of 2021, Butler is majoring in visual arts: studio.
* * *
Lauren Sigut of Latrobe recently earned faculty honors for the 2020 fall semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
* * *
Abbegail Smith of Ligonier recently earned her associate’s degree in early childhood education from Northampton Community College during the school’s 2021 winter commencement ceremony.
* * *
Jeremy Zawelensky, a Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate, was recently named to the Gannon University dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
Karlee Schneider of Greensburg recently earned her bachelor’s degree in biology/health from Grove City College.
* * *
Olivia Fearer of Greensburg, a health science OT major at St. Francis University’s, was recently named to the university’s president’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
Amanda Reinke of Greensburg, a psychology major at Susquehanna University, was recently named to the university’s dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
