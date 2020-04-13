These local students were recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
- Sarah Takitch of Latrobe at Duquesne University;
- Alexandra Belgiovane of Greensburg at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown;
- Amber Bettuccio of Greensburg at Northern Arizona University;
- Joseph Lasser of Blairsville at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
* * *
Victoria Harden of Greensburg recently earned a $15,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College, in Reading.
A senior at Hempfield Area Senior High School, Harden is interested in studying the Alpha program along with history and religious studies in college.
Albright College awards Presidential Scholarships, in the amount of $15,000 per year, to students with outstanding academic records. Presidential Scholars generally rank in the top five percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.
* * *
