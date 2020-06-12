The following area students graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in May (degrees, majors and honors listed):
Derry — Cameron Akins, BS, information systems; Correne Harskowitch, MSLS, information and library science
Greensburg — Eric Arbore, MS, accounting; Moniqua Bumoskey, advanced paralegal studies certificate and BS, criminal justice administration, cum laude; Madyln Cunningham, BS, integrative studies: global understanding; Leah Kappel, BSBA, international business, summa cum laude, and Michael Klunk Jr., BS, chemistry;
Latrobe — Megan Stout, BSN, nursing, summa cum laude.
* * *
These area students earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average to earn a spot on the Clarion University of Pennsylvania dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester:
Blairsville — Blake Tonkin;
Derry —Cameron Akins, Amanda Hopper and Danielle Jellison;
Greensburg — Jillian Bowman, Moniqua Bumoskey, Madyln Cunningham, Bailey Miller, Jenna Uncapher and Max Kaufer;
Latrobe — Bethany Havrilla;
New Alexandria — Jessica Izzo;
Pleasant Unity — Brandon Bolha
* * *
These local residents were among 449 graduating students who received degrees on May 16 at Grove City College. A formal ceremony at the college slated for Oct. 3.
Greensburg — Matthew Fox, Kiley Henehan, Evan Kiska, Danielle Ledyard, Micaela Robosky and Faith Rock
Ligonier — Alexander Ferlan
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.