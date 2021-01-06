Two area students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) recently completed studies for their bachelor’s degrees with a 4.0 grade-point average.
A total of 644 graduates completing studies in December and January will be honored virtually in commencement ceremonies; 194 of the undergraduates qualify for Latin Honors (3.25 or above cumulative grade-point average) and 20 of the graduates achieved a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.
Graduates were honored at six college-based virtual ceremonies on Dec. 12.
Local students graduating with a 4.0 grade-point average include:
- Shannon Stopa of Derry, a sociology major, daughter of Raymond Stopa and Leslie Stopa, is a 2014 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Stopa is a consecutive dean’s list recipient.
- Karen Mack of New Florence, an English education major in the Cook Honors College. She is the daughter of Tammie Mack of New Florence and William Mack of Armagh and a 2016 graduate of United Junior-Senior High School. She is the valedictorian of English education program and the 2019 English Student of the Year. She is a member of the National Council of Teachers of English and Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society. She served as a tutor with IUP’s Kathleen Jones White Writing Center.
* * *
Alicia L. Hall of Ligonier, Brianna Elizabeth Pritts of Mount Pleasant, and Shannon Faith Miles and Hailee Ann Miles of New Florence were recently named to the Mount Aloysius College dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
The college’s dean’s list honors students enrolled full-time who have achieved a 3.50 grade-point average or better, or students enrolled part-time who have earned a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours and have earned a 3.9 GPA.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper. The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
