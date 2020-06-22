Gregory Roddy of New Florence recently captured the Elaine Adrienne Gates Memorial Prize in Studio Art at the Hood College (Maryland) honors convocation ceremony this spring. This award is presented by the college’s art and archaeology department.
The award was established in 2011 in memory of Elaine Adrienne Gates, associate professor emerita of art, who taught at the college from 1960-97. According to the college website, the prize is awarded to the student “who exhibits a similar sense of dedication, determination and intensive exploration in the studio arts resulting in significant growth, development and artistic accomplishment.”
Roddy recently graduated from the college with a major in art and archaeology, with a concentration in studio art. He focused on painting, and school officials said he “excels at adopting new techniques, quickly gaining proficiency, and his studio practice is evidence of his skill in traditional and digital media. The artwork Greg produces continually showcases his dedication to experimentation and play, as well as his ability to acknowledge and nurture his strengths.”
Additionally, Allie Backos of Greensburg (bachelor’s degree, biology) graduated from Hood College last month. Both Roddy and Backos were also named to the college dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Matthew Tran of Blairsville, an exercise physiology major attending St. Francis University (Pennsylvania), was recently named to the Eastern College Athletic Conference’s Esports All-Academic Honors for the 2020 spring semester.
He was among 23 student recognized for their academic achievements in the classroom. To be eligible, each honoree carried a grade-point average of 3.2 or higher.
* * *
Brady Pevarnik of Latrobe and Joy Swasy of Blairsville were each recently named to the president’s list at the College of Charleston for the 2020 spring semester.
Swasy is majoring in communication, while Pevarnik is undecided.
* * *
Meredith Carr of Greensburg was recently named to the DeSales University dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Samantha Kline of Greensburg was recently named to Denison University (Ohio) dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Kayla Barrientos-Collins of Greensburg, an accounting major at Ithaca College (New York), was recently named to the college’s dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
