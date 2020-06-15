These area students were recently named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Grove City College:
Greensburg — Nicole Fandel, Matthew Fox (with distinction), Joshua Harhai, Kiley Henehan of Greensburg (with high distinction), Evan Kiska (with high distinction), Danielle Ledyard, Josh Ledyard, Faith Rock, Karlee Schneider (with high distinction), Zackary Spang (with distinction), Danielle Young (with distinction);
Latrobe — Spencer Simpson;
Ligonier — Alexander Ferlan (with high distinction);
Mount Pleasant — Luke Johnson (with high distiniction);
Blairsville — Kylie Jasper of Blairsville (with distinction).
Students eligible for the college’s dean’s list must have a grade-point average of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
* * *
Kaylin Myers of Ligonier, along with Sutton Anderson, Madelyn Beasley and Jordan Bernard, all of Greensburg, were recently named to the dean’s list at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours earned a spot on the university’s dean’s list.
* * *
Sarah Hennessy of Latrobe recently earned her summa cum laude graduate performance (music) degree from DePauw University (Indiana) during a virtual graduation recognition ceremony on May 17.
* * *
Anna Parrish of Latrobe was recently chosen to join the Alta Via program at St. Francis University. She was among a select group of incoming students to be accepted into the 2020-21 inaugural Alta Via cohort.
* * *
Stephen Jabbour of Latrobe was recently named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Bucknell University. To make the university’s dean’s list, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0.
* * *
Ian Starr of Latrobe was recently named to the College of William & Mary dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student at the college must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality-point average during the semester.
Samantha Saloom of Ligonier recently received her Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry for the University of Alabama.
Allison White of Ligonier, a senior nursing major at York College of Pennsylvania, was recently named to the college’s dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
* * *
Kathryn Biller of Mount Pleasant, who earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and a leadership certificate recipient, and Alexis Meyers of Mount Pleasant, who earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, were among local graduates to be awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s spring commencement.
* * *
Eboni Wilson of Mount Pleasant was named to Kutztown University’s 2020 spring dean’s list.
To be eligible for the university’s dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade-point average of 3.60.
* * *
Tawnya Waggle of Bradenville graduated from Eastern New Mexico University during a virtual commencement ceremony was held May 30. In addition to the virtual ceremony, ENMU is giving spring and summer 2020 graduates the opportunity to walk in the school’s commencement ceremony in December.
* * *
Emma Turin of Greensburg, an exercise science major, was among 850 Lebanon Valley College students named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester. Dean’s list selections must maintain a grade-point average of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
* * *
