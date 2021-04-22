These area students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
Danielle Liberoni of Latrobe at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg
Brook Kovalcik of Ligonier at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg
Christina Orban of Ligonier at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg
Lara Bromyard of Mount Pleasant at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg
Chase Beezer of Greensburg at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg
Kayla Fencil of Greensburg at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg
Sean Salentino of Greensburg at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg
Danielle Wolff of Greensburg at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg
Holden Kammerer of Greensburg at Clemson University
These studsents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
* * *
Jennifer Pierce of Latrobe was recently named to the Marywood University dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
