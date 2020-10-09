The Alpha Kappa Epsilon Chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, the national political science honor society, at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is inducting two new members for fall 2020.
The inductees include:
- Cameron Bryce Seigfreid, a senior double majoring in criminal justice and political science who is a 2017 graduate of Penn-Trafford High School.
- Maxwell J. Davies, a senior political science major and criminal justice minor who is a 2017 graduate of Hempfield Area High School.
The Pitt-Greensburg chapter was founded in January 2008 and, during that time, 85 members from the campus have been inducted into the society.
* * *
These area students earned their bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020:
Lindsey Brown of Greensburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing;
Melissa Distefano of Acme graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing;
Ethan Gower of Greensburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts;
Amanda Piccolino of Latrobe graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
* * *
Hannah Prichard, a Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate, recently graduated from the St. Olaf College (Minnesota) Class of 2020. He major was studio art and psychology.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper. The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.