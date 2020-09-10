Dominick Robinson of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Daniel Kukula of Blairsville High School and Jillian Brockhoff of Hempfield Area High School were among the local students to be named National Merit Scholarship Corporation semifinalists
The majority of the approximately 16,000 nationwide semifinalists are expected to advance to the finalist level. Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2021.
* * *
Genevieve LaFosse of Latrobe will be completing an internship at Headspace Media under the supervision of Matthew Fridg.
LaFosse, daughter of Jason and Michelle LaFosse of Latrobe, is a sophomore at St. Vincent College majoring in communication.
* * *
Janinee Williams of Latrobe and Raven Sheriff of New Florence plan to attend Northampton Community College during the college’s 2020 fall semester.
* * *
Kristen Slapinski of Saltsburg recently graduated from Iowa State University with a master’s degree in psychology.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper. The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.