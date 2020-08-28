These area students were recently named to the Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) president’s list for attaining a minimum 4.0 quality-point average for the 2020 summer semester.
Acme — Dana Brown, Tracy Pirl;
Blairsville — Dacoda Hafer;
Bolivar — Magdelena Rundle;
Champion — Morgan Pritts;
Derry — Noah Binder, April Frank, Cynthia Gerthoffer;
Greensburg — Laura Aston, Joshua Bittner, D’Angelo Cain, Madison Harry, Taylor Keracher, Eric Kim, Lisa Kraynak, Cameron Mough, Traci Pape, Jessica Persin, Olivia Persin, Solon Proctor, William Scheibler, Heath Schwartz, Emma Shaulis, Justin Sliwoski, Nathan Stanko, Christian Stanley, Haylee Stiffler, Cherylann Stofko, Jessica Strautmann, Cody Streussnig, Vanessa Tavella, Brooke Zitkovich;
Latrobe — Jennifer Brashear, Deborah Cloonan, Julia Collins, Mia Deree, Sarah Drake, Gabrielle Evancho, Amanda Jones, Karley Kovatch, Juliana Mills, Elizabeth Stape, Joseph Testa IV, Catherine Votovich, Anna Wilson, Adam Wolford;
Laughlintown — Jonathan Rankin, Chelsea Vargulish-Graver;
Ligonier — Lora Bills, Kristin Geier, Micheline Jablunovsky, Michael Knupp, Kylie Mears, Haylee Oates, Sara Package, Kerri Sieminkewicz, Bailey Valentine, Maverick Vaniel;
Mount Pleasant — Megan Cheek, Owen Shotts, Mattie Sloneker;
New Florence — Sydney Sowers;
Saltsburg — Adam Deruelle;
Stahlstown — McKayla Sleasman
* * *
These area students were recently named to the Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) dean’s list for attaining a minimum 3.5 quality-point average for the 2020 summer semester:
Derry — Jacob Fodor, Ashley McElheny;
Greensburg — Shannen Atherton, Madelyn Beasley, Alyssa Bell, Reese Capo, Logan Carns, Theodore Disanti, Tyler Dzendzel, Michelle Etling, Victorian Haenel, Mason Kuntz, Cori Lesniak, Kyle Persin, Jason Polahar, Daniel Saxberg, Gabrielle Stauffer, Jenna Stillitano, Jason Wills, John Zanarini;
Latrobe — Audra Eckels, Xiaolei Gu, Emily Jordan, Erica Knupp, Brittany Mercinko, Jayden Moffa, Melissa Piper, Katherine Rellick, Mira Rolin, Kenneth Adams, Claudia McGrath, Arianne Camarote, Jacob Shaffer, Richard Horne;
Ligonier — Abigail Cmar, Adam Droske, Gavin Hartman, Ryan Jones, Lucas Walker;
Mount Pleasant — Erin Anderson, Casey Kalp, April McCloy, Marissa Pritts, Joshua Tamblyn;
New Alexandria — Holly Long;
New Florence — Kaelyn Adams;
Pleasant Unity — Brandon Bolha;
Saltsburg — Justin Cottrell, Jessica Harkins, Matthew Shannon Saltsburg, Alexis Shearer;
Seward — Kamden Boyle, Ronald McKillip III
* * *
Sutton Anderson of Greensburg recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in speech path and audiology from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper. The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
