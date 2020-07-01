Abigail Coffen of Greensburg, a student in the Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown University, was part of a university team that placed second out of 10 Enactus teams nationwide in the recent Unilever Bright Future Grant Competition.
The YSU team collaborated to find a way to reuse unrecyclable plastic waste, starting with straws, into 3-D printing filament to create face shields and ear-savers for nurses on the frontline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The team earned a $1,500 prize along with an additional $5,000 toward the BiRB (Bring it Right Back) project.
* * *
These area students were recently named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 spring semester:
David Wilson of Latrobe, who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program;
Joey Testa of Latrobe, who is in the electrical engineering program;
Chase Pastor of Greensburg, who is in the mechanical engineering program;
Jason Stewart of Greensburg, who is in the software engineering program;
Alexandrea Pritts of Mount Pleasant, who is in the physician assistant program;
Patrick Grundy of Acme, who is in the computer science program.
* * *
Carly Gante of Latrobe (management major) and Mackenzie Plummer of Bolivar (marine science) were recently named to the Coastal Carolina University dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Jason Starr of Latrobe and Mackenzie Courtney of Greensburg were recently named to the James Madison University dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Grace Binkey and Kendall Pochet of Latrobe and Marissa Pellis of Greensburg were recently named to the University of Findlay dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Madison McDade of New Alexandria was recently named to the Cazenovia College dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Angel Brown of Greensburg, a junior health studies major at Harding University, was among more than 1,500 students named to the school’s dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Candice Kent of Greensburg recently received her master’s degree in molecular and cell biology from Quinnipiac University.
* * *
Maya Bhatnagar of Greensburg recently was named to the president’s and dean’s lists at Shenandoah University.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
