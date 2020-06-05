Jonah Lotz, a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, was recently named a National Merit Scholarship Corporation recipient.
Lotz, whose probable career field is astrophysics, earned his scholarship from the University of Arizona.
In all, more than 3,300 students nationwide earned winners National Merit scholarships this year.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit scholarship program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July.
This year, 167 higher education institutions are underwriting merit scholarship awards through the National Merit scholarship program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 92 private and 75 public institutions located in 43 states and the District of Columbia.
The college-sponsored merit scholarship winners announced a part of a group of about 7,600 high school seniors who will receive National Merit scholarships for college undergraduate study worth more than $30 million.
To compete for merit scholarship awards, semifinalists had to advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulfilling additional requirements. Each semifinalist was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions.
Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance.
* * *
Paige Oblack, a marine science major from Greensburg, and Kelli White, a public health major from Greensburg, were among the students recently named to the East Stroudsburg University’s spring 2020 dean’s list.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
