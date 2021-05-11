These area students recently completed undergraduate studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) with a 4.0 grade-point average:
Megan Sensue of Latrobe, a nutrition-dietetics major. The daughter of Mark and Michelle Sensue, she is a 2017 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. She received the IUP Transfer Scholarship and was recognized for most service and volunteer hours for the Student Association of Nutrition and Dietetics (SAND) group. She was chair of the public relations committee for SAND and was a student ambassador for the Food and Nutrition department.
Jaden Meyer of Ligonier, a disability services major. While at IUP, she was a member of the Sign Language Club, and the Council for Exceptional Children. She volunteered for Best Buddies, which pairs IUP students with disabled individuals in the community and was a Disability Awareness Resource Room volunteer.
IUP held commencement ceremonies for 1,720 graduates on May 7-8 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Students graduating in May and August were eligible to participate in the ceremonies.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.