Benjamin Gardner of Ligonier was recently named a Robert Day Scholar at Claremont McKenna College, where he will pursue a master’s degree in finance.
Gardner, an economics major, is senior at Hamilton College and a graduate of The Kiski School.
Claremont McKenna College notes that the “Robert Day Scholars Program prepares highly motivated students for leadership roles in a variety of industries, including financial services, consulting, and not-for-profit organizations. By completing coursework that provides students with the fundamental skills necessary to navigate complex organizations, Robert Day Scholars graduate with the foundation necessary to excel at the start of their careers.”
* * *
Chasey Mercado of Latrobe is one of the more than 650 cadets and students at The Citadel recognized for their academic achievements during the 2020 fall semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade-point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
* * *
Richard Hope of Greensburg is expected to graduate May 2 from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a Bachelor of Arts degree in general studies.
This year’s commencement will feature a live, in-person drive-through ceremony in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
