These area students recently earned degrees at Westminster College. The college, which held a virtual ceremony in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, is slated to host an in-person commencement on Aug.1:
Latrobe — Craig Stevens, bachelor of science, business administration;
Greensburg — Darius Doty, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration and marketing and professional sales; Courtney Kinkead, bachelor of science, biochemistry;
Blairsville — Shannon Herdman, bachelor of arts, music
Gwenyth Hoffman of Ligonier, a Ligonier Valley High school graduate, was recently named to the West Virginia University dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. She is a freshman, pre-communication sciences and disorders major.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
