Mount Aloysius College recently announced its graduates from the 2020 spring semester. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the college held its degree conferral ceremony virtually on May 24.
Area graduates, with degrees and majors, include:
Blairsville — Troy Louis Williams, master of business administration, master in business administration;
Greensburg — Emma Pevarnik, bachelor of science, biology, cum laude;
Seward — Jenna Rose Gaunt, bachelor of arts, psychology, cum laude; Briauna N. Hamilton, master of business administration, master in business administration
* * *
These area students were recently named to the Westminster College dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester, with majors included:
Greensburg — Shannon Geer, mathematics; Courtney Kinkead, biochemistry; Haley Moore, neuroscience, and David Smith, music education;
Mount Pleasant — Chloe Jaworski, early childhood and special education; Jenna Toohey, biochemistry and chemistry.
* * *
Amelia Enfinger of Latrobe recently took part in the University of Findlay’s annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. She received the university’s Richard C. Gebhardt Award for Freshman Writing.
* * *
Justin Conrad and Jared Shean of Latrobe and Nathan Burkhart of Greensburg were recently named to the Geneva College dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Holden James Kammerer of Greensburg, a financial management major at Clemson University, was recently named to the university president’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Christian Whitsel of Ligonier and Isaac Briggs of Greensburg were each named to the Gettysburg College dean’s list for the 2019 fall and 2020 spring semesters.
* * *
Sarah Meade of Ligonier was recently named to the Muhlenberg College dean list’s for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Emma McCool of Greensburg, an intelligence and national security studies major at Coastal Carolina University, graduated from the university during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 8.
* * *
Colby Myers of Greensburg was recently named to the Cedarville University dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
Abigail Brandner of Mount Pleasant, a mathematics educ-integrated major at Cedarville University, was named to the university dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
