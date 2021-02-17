These area residents were recently named to the Rochester Institute of Technology dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester:
Zack Buerger of Latrobe, who is in the computer science program;
Rachel Douglas of Latrobe, who is in the biomedical engineering program;
Joey Testa of Latrobe, who is in the electrical engineering program;
Isaac Kott of Latrobe, who is in the mechanical engineering program;
Sarah Dill of Greensburg, who is in the computing security program;
Jason Stewart of Greensburg, who is in the software engineering program;
Patrick Grundy of Acme, who is in the computer science program.
Jason Starr of Latrobe was recently named to the James Madison University dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
