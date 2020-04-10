Students from all colleges and universities will be able to take courses this summer at California University of Pennsylvania.
All summer college courses at Cal U are offered online, school officials said, allowing students “to continue their education while completing coursework when and where it suits their schedule. And Cal U makes it easy for visiting students to transfer credits back to their home college or university.”
California University offers interactive, web-based courses through its Global Online division.
Cal U’s summer college courses are taught by professors who are experts in their fields and who excel at teaching in a virtual environment. The summer schedule features more than 200 undergraduate and graduate courses, including classes designed to meet general education requirements for visiting students.
The summer class lineup for undergraduates includes introductory courses in subjects including art, biology, business, English composition, geography, geology, math, music, psychology, public speaking and Spanish.
Students also can choose advanced courses in fields such as applied engineering and technology, Arabic, criminal justice, data analysis, exercise science, finance, legal studies, microbiology, nursing, sociology and more.
For graduate students, Cal U offers courses in criminal justice, Earth science, education, exercise science, legal studies, data science, nursing, psychology and social work.
Registration is open now. To see application details and a copy of Cal U’s Summer College schedule, visit www.calu.edu/summer-college.
* * *
Cal U is lso offering two courses designed to help K-12 teachers excel at online instruction.
Current classroom teachers may enroll in a graduate-level course, “MSE 750: Strategies in Teaching Online,” even if they are not seeking a master’s degree from Cal U. The course is one of four classes required to earn an Online Teaching endorsement — a credential approved by the state Department of Education that Pennsylvania teachers can add to their teaching certificates.
Education students from any college or university may enroll in an undergraduate course, “EDU 335: Teaching in an Online Environment.”
Cal U has been offering 100% online degrees for more than a decade, along with hundreds of individual online courses. Summer courses are taught by professors with experience in providing engaging, interactive lessons built on sound educational principles.
“The ability to teach effectively in an online environment should be part of every educator’s skill set,” says Dr. Connie Monroe, chair of Cal U’s Department of Secondary Education and Administrative Leadership.
“With these courses, pre-service teachers can master the basics of online instruction and experienced educators can develop online teaching strategies they can use now and in the future.”
Both courses will be offered 100% online, so current and future teachers have the opportunity to both teach and learn in an online environment. Non-degree-seeking students are welcome.
Both courses begin June 8 and continue for 10 weeks, ending in mid-August. Registration is open now; visit www.calu.edu/summer-college to learn more and apply or email summer@calu.edu.
