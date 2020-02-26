Stage Right announced the Kander and Ebb classic “Cabaret” is brought to new life on the Lamp Theatre stage featuring Cav O’Leary, Mandie Russak, Renata Marino, Jason Swauger, Tony Marino, Anthony Marino Jr., Layne Bailey, Emily Welsh and Kim McLeod.
The show will feature a production multi-media scenic design utilizing projected back grounds and live-video footage by Mark Kissner. This will be the first time as Sally Bowles for Miss Russak appeared in Stage Right’s production of “Mamma Mia” last season. She formerly played the Emcee in a previous production: “Her journey is so beautifully tragic and her reasons for living the life she does is both scary and exhilarating to play. She is truly one of the most complex characters I’ve ever played.”
Cav O’Leary from NYC, who audiences will know from St. Vincent Summer Theatre, will don the Emcee’s tux. It is his third time playing the character: “I love that he is isolated from everyone on any meaningful level, but it still seems as if he’s in control of everyone and everything. In our version, we see that control that he enjoys taken from him in the end in a very surprising way.”
“Cabaret” is a 1966 musical with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff, based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play “I Am a Camera,” which was adapted from the short novel “Goodbye to Berlin” (1939) by Christopher Isherwood. Set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, it focuses on the nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.
A sub-plot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub. The club serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany. This production is based on the 1998 Tony-Award winning revival starring Alan Cumming and Natasha Richardson.
Christopher McAllister leads the 10-piece band that will be onstage helping to create the club atmosphere. The show is directed by Tony Marino, choreographed by Renata Marino, who will also play Fraulein Kost, and stage-managed by Anna Stewart. Amy Heinen is the lighting designer, and Good Sounds Inc. will provide the sound design.
The lights of the Kit Kat Klub come to life 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 724-832-7464 or 724-367-400 or visiting www.lamptheatre.org.
The nonprofit partner for this show is The Irwin Business and Professional Association.
