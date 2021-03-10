The February meeting of the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley (BPW) was held Feb. 23 at the Ramada Inn, Ligonier, and was the club’s first in-person meeting since November.
The club hosted Heather Lincoln, executive director of Bethlen Communities in Ligonier, as the featured speaker. BPW members were interested in getting to know Lincoln, a Ligonier native, and finding out how Bethlen has fared during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She presented a video highlighting the different facilities that make up the community, along with personal reflections on her career at Bethlen. Margaret Hildebrand, issues management chair, promised to have Lincoln back to update the club on the news at the facility.
During the meeting, two guests joined as new members. Susan Jones had attended as a guest of President Tara Hassler and joined the club, as did former member Kim Wing. Wing attended the meeting as the parent of Student of the Month, Morgan Wing, who told us of her college and career plans. Club members were encouraged to wear red to the February meeting, not only in celebration of Valentine’s Day, but to commemorate National Heart Health Month.
Club members have nearly completed plans for its spring fundraiser, the Spring Forward Raffle, to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21, on Facebook Live. A total of 333 raffle tickets have been sold, featuring money awards along with gift certificates from local businesses as prizes. Donated luxury baskets will also be awarded during the live drawing using the numbers on the tickets. Lisa Altimus, raffle chair, said ticket sales have been very successful. The raffle kicks off Ligonier Valley BPW Week in Ligonier, named by Mayor Bellas, from March 22-27.
At the March 23 meeting, the speaker will be Dottie Staffen, state Sen. Kim Ward’s district director. As the Senate will be in session, Ward, who is a member of the Ligonier Club, will not be able to attend, but the club has invited Staffen to update BPW on Harrisburg news and the progress that Ward is making in her new role as Senate Majority Leader. The theme for the month is purple in honor of Women’s History Month.
All guests are welcome to attend, but reservations for the March 23 dinner meeting are required one week in advance of the meeting by contacting dinner chair Brittany Hart at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com or by calling 724-840-7782. The menu for the March meeting is meat lasagna and side salad or the alternate of chef’s salad, dessert of pineapple upside down cake and beverages are included at a cost of $14, payable at the door. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Ramada Inn in Ligonier.
