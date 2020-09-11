Bradenville couple celebrates 50th

Jim and Anna Garland of Bradenville will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Jim, a native of Blairsville, and Anna, a native of Bradenville, were married on Sept. 12, 1970, in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
The couple lived in Blairsville from 1970 until 1974 when they moved Bradenville, where they still reside.
They have two sons, Jim Jr. (and wife Marci) of Cokeville (Derry Township) and Scott of Bradenville. They also have one one grandchild, Lucas (son of Jim and Marci).
Jim is a Vietnam War and U.S. Army veteran. He was a police officer in Blairsville in the 1970’s, a security guard for R&P Coal Company in the 1980’s and a sergeant at the State Correctional Institution in Greensburg from 1989 until his retirement in 2009.
Anna was a homemaker and also provided childcare in her home.
