BPW District 3 meeting held in Crabtree

The Ligonier Valley BPW club hosted the fall district meeting of the six clubs in District 3 of the Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Following the welcome given by LV/BPW President Tara Hassler, District Director Laurie Hough introduced Motivational Speaker Michelle Teague, who is president of Scottdale BPW. Teague has been a speaker, trainer and coach for 14 years. Her goal according to her website is to develop transformational leaders, and increase organizational communication. In her presentation she distributed paper puzzle pieces and ask members to list what they thought was a special quality that each one had. Placing the puzzle pieces together she noted the qualities and skills that each member brings to the group to promote its goals.
During the business session, Hough called on each standing committee chair and special appointees to give a report. Each of the club’s presidents in the district was asked to report on how their clubs were responding to the BPW Mission Statement “to achieve equity for all women in the workplace, thorough advocacy, education and information.”
Twenty-eight members of clubs from Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, McKeesport and Scottdale attended the luncheon meeting.
The district has 252 members.
State membership chair and past state president Theresa Rusbosin, past president of the Latrobe club, challenged the group to not only obtain new members but to retain current members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.