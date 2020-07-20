At a dinner meeting held at Ramada Inn, Ligonier, on June 23, The Business and Professional Women's Club of Ligonier Valley installed the officers for the year beginning July 1.
The new president, Tara Hassler, asked District 3 Director and past Ligonier President Laurie Hough to handle the installation. Tara chose a Crystal Gem theme for the service. As the officers were installed, Hough presented them with a candle with a different gem imbedded in it. Maggie Hildebrand was installed as vice president; Betsy Shepler, treasurer; Janet Riordan, corresponding secretary, and Past PA President Dawn Berkebile as parliamentarian. Hough told them to "dream big and be all you can be."
She thanked the previous officers and said the organization will depend on every member for its contributions during the coming year. "It is through cooperation that we are going to make a success of this organization. Our ultimate goal is to achieve an equality for all business and professional women," she added.
Dr. Chris Oldham, superintendent of the Ligonier Valley School District, will be the guest speaker for the 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, dinner meeting planned to be held at Ramada Inn, dependent on no changes from the state government. Issues Management chair Maggie Hildebrand asked Oldham to speak on how the school district will handle education during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Guests are always welcome; however, reservations are required one week in advance with dinner co-chair Tish Berkey-Purdy at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com or by calling 724-875-5356. Meals, complete with dessert and beverages, cost $14 and are payable at the door.
The club has an annual display in the lobby at Ligonier Town Hall. Hildebrand and her committee, Ina Mae Smithley and Rita Horrell, decorated the show case. This year, the display includes framed photos of the club's 2020 High School Scholarship winners. They include Mackenzie Lear, Erica Moore, Megan Betz, Kathryn Lawson, Mia Morgan and Courtney McKlveen. Each received a $1,000 scholarship toward furthering their educations.
The club's celebration of its 20th anniversary has been rescheduled from March to the regular meeting set for Aug. 25.
Lisa Altimus, who chairs the annual Luxury Bash, thanks the public for their past support but is sorry to announce that the bash is cancelled for September. However, the club plans to reschedule for September of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.