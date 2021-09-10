Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania (BGCWPA) launched fall programming this week and expects to serve thousands of youth across the region through a variety of programs.
BGCWPA programs are designed to engage youth in safe, high quality learning centers that include standalone Clubhouses, school and community-based programs, and online offerings with a “cradle to career” concept that welcomes children as young as 3 into preschool programs and youth in their early 20s into career-development and training programs.
“Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania does whatever it takes to create bridges to great futures for our region’s youth,” said BGCWPA President and CEO Dr. Lisa Abel-Palmieri. “We are so excited to welcome youth this fall into our programs that offer a robust continuum of services from literacy supports and early childhood programs to STEM and career exploration.”
The 133-year-old organization has a presence in communities throughout Allegheny and Somerset counties and recently approved a multi-year strategic plan focused on serving more youth throughout western Pennsylvania.
After-school programs offer a variety of activities including BGCWPA’s signature athletics programming, ranging from flag football to golf to basketball to girls-focused sports offerings. Just as importantly, youth also have the opportunity to gain exposure to visual, performing and culinary arts, as well as exposure to an award-winning STEM curriculum that introduces new technology and fields of science that some students may not see in the school classroom.
This fall, BGCWPA adopted a Department of Human Services Certification model throughout most Clubhouses, giving those sites the status of a licensed child care facility. Working families who meet income guidelines can qualify for Child Care Works subsidies and other families can apply for a scholarship through BGCWPA.
BGCWPA was the first in the nation to partner with Outschool to offer virtual classes, which are also available this fall. Outschool is a platform offering highly interest driven live sessions. Each week during programming, 15-20 classes are taught by instructors as well as give members special access to numerous classes such as coding and robotics taught by teachers from all over the world.
BGCWPA Career Works programming is a Workforce Development Academy, a full service program that takes teens and young adults on a formalized journey from filling in academic gaps, career exploration and soft skills training to relevant occupational skill building, work experience and a formalized plan for their future. Career Works aims to provide both an introduction to new possibilities to youth preparing to enter the workforce and the practical steps to get there.
New this year is BGCWPA’s Great Futures Preschool programming at BGCWPA’s Carnegie or Estelle S. Campbell Lawrenceville Clubhouses, as well as at the Georgian Place Clubhouse in Somerset County. The preschool programs in Carnegie and Lawrenceville were launched this fall thanks to a partnership with the University of Pittsburgh, allowing priority enrollment for children of Pitt faculty, staff and graduate students. Great Futures follows the Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards and provides high quality early childhood programs and child care for children ranging from 3 through 5 years of age.
“Our Carnegie, Lawrenceville and Somerset Clubhouses offer a convenient, safe option for a high-quality preschool program, and we look forward to serving early learners as they begin their path to great futures,” said Abel-Palmieri.
Scholarships are available. Families can visit bgcwpa.org to learn about specific fall programs throughout the region.
Since 1888, BGCWPA has served youth throughout western Pennsylvania. Consisting of 12 Clubhouse locations and partner sites in Allegheny and Somerset counties, a stand-alone workforce development academy (Career Works Mon Valley and Lawrenceville) and early Learning Resource Centers to assist families who qualify with Child Care Works funding, BGCWPA serves thousands of youth annually.
BGCWPA, the largest and most comprehensive provider of after-school and summer day camp programming in the region, is a licensed childcare provider, and offers scholarships to families in need. Programming includes academic literacy, STEM enrichment, sports and recreational activities and mentoring.
Additionally, BGCWPA serves young alumni ages 18-24 through workforce development programming. Visit www.bgcwpa.org.
