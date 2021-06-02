Boyer School graduates to pursue graduate degrees

Fourteen students from St. Vincent College’s Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing will pursue graduate degrees at schools across the U.S. following their May 22 graduation from St. Vincent.
The students include:
Alyssa Baker, biology major from Thurmont, Maryland, who will attend Clemson University to pursue a master of science and Ph.D. in biological sciences.
Taylor Berardi, mathematics education major from Altoona, who will pursue a master of science in curriculum design and instruction through a graduate fellowship at St. Vincent College.
Reese Capo, engineering major from Greensburg, who will pursue a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering at Case Western Reserve University.
Marion D’Aurora, an integrated science major from Leonardtown, Maryland, with a chemical and biological analysis concentration, who will attend the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health to pursue a master of public health degree in biostatistics.
Nicholas Driscoll, chemistry major from Greensburg, who will attend The Pennsylvania State University to pursue a Ph.D. in chemistry.
Michael Kardos, biology major from Vandergrift, who will pursue a Ph.D. in biological sciences at Duquesne University.
Rachel Keller, biology major from St. Marys, who will pursue a master of health science in infectious disease epidemiology at Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University.
Natalie Lamagna, environmental science major from Murrysville, who will pursue a master of science in environmental science and management at Duquesne University.
Grace Leonard, biology major from Greensburg, who will enroll in the master of sustainability program at Chatham University.
Brandon Lowe, biochemistry major from Hollywood, Maryland, who will pursue a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
Anmarie Misterkiewicz, chemistry major from Mohrsville, who will attend the University of Georgia to pursue a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry.
Nathaniel Rizza, engineering major from Cape Coral, Florida, who will pursue a master of science in electrical and computer engineering at the University of Florida.
Emily Rohm, biology major from Lemont Furnace, who will pursue a master of science in auditory and language neuroscience at Arizona State University.
Connor Thropp, physics major from Irwin, who will pursue a master of science in medical physics at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.
