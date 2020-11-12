Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center, 411-413 Third Ave. Johnstown, is set to spread some holiday cheer through December with a host of special events, which includes an opening reception for the Small Works Juried Exhibition, Winter Wonderland Art Camp for kids and the Merry Maker’s Mart.
The holiday celebration begins with the return of the Bottle Works’ Small Works Juried Exhibition. The Small Works exhibit is now open and runs through Jan. 2, 2021 in the ArtWorks Event Center, 413 Third Ave. Johnstown. The event center walls will feature artwork from regional artists that include Brandon Hirt (photography), Ken Robb (glass work), Dan Eash (pottery), Marie Young (clay sculpture), Rebecca Lynn (pastel paintings) and Carol Churchey (fiber/quilting).
“The annual Small Works Juried Exhibition is an opportunity for artists to engage with the community just in time for the holiday shopping season,” creative director Matt Lamb said. “Small Works gives the customer a chance to purchase hand-crafted, unique pieces at an affordable price point. This allows us to make artwork accessible to a larger group of people who are looking to bring original work into their homes.”If you are interested in purchasing artwork but are not comfortable with gathering inside, a virtual gallery is available online at www.bottleworks.org. The opening reception for the Small Works exhibit will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, which is part of Third Thursday Gallery Nights. Suggested donation $5.
“Bottle Works is a long-standing community asset for creators, and I really wanted to be a part of what they are doing,” said vendor Deborah Brassell of Redefined & Co. “By being a part of the Merry Maker’s Mart I am able to offer quality goods to the community that not only smell and feel good, but are beneficial to the mind, body and soul.”Additionally, Bottle Works is throwing a Ugly Sweater Party starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 and the Gallery Shoppe is extending operation hours until 9 p.m. the same day. The party will include music and complimentary refreshments and reindeer games, such as life-size Jenga, will be available for play in the events room.
Bottle Works will also host a Winter Wonderland Days Art Camp for campers ages 6 to 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 28-30. Campers will take part in winter-themed activities. The three-day camp registration fee is $95 for non-members and $85 for Bottle Works members, while a single-day registration fee is $35 for non-members and $32 for Bottle Works members. Bottle Works will adhere to safety guidelines outlined by the CDC.
The organization’s annual giving tree will be set up in the Arts Works Gallery. When you give a monetary contribution, donors can place a personalized ornament on the tree, and the funds will directly benefit Bottle Works youth education programs. In addition to the giving tree, Bottle Works will have a wish listed posted at www.bottleworks.org.
For more information, visit the Bottle Works website at www.bottleworks.org.
