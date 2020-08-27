Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center is set to launch Story Works, a new virtual preschool program for learners ages 3 to 5, with the first session beginning on Sept. 15.
Parents/guardians and their preschool-aged children can participate in 30-minute, teacher-led lessons with educator Amanda Marx from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The program offers three sessions, and each session is eight classes. Parents may sign up for all three sessions or drop in when their schedule allows. The sessions include: Session 1: Sept. 15 to Oct. 8; Session 2: Oct. 13 to Nov. 5, and Session 3: Nov. 10 to Dec. 3.
Story Works activities include story time, sing-alongs and more. The activities will build both reading and math readiness skills. Other lesson topics includes learning one’s colors, shapes, numbers, and the alphabet. Marx and her young learners will also work on motor skills, phonemic awareness, and social skills.
Partners can purchase access links to the class by calling 814-535-2020 or via the Bottle Works Website (www.bottleworks.org).
The cost for Story Works is: Single Sessions (eight classes): $64 for non-members; $55 for Bottle Works members. Drop-in class rates are $10 per class (if space is available). Registration for all three sessions is $150 for non-members and $140 for members.
To donate or learn more about our arts education programs, call 814-535-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.