Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center public art initiative to honor comic book legend and Johnstown native Steve Ditko

The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center, in partnership with the Ditko Estate and with the support of Marvel Comics, will erect three public art pieces honoring the late comic book inker and Johnstown native Steve Ditko.
“The celebration of Steve Ditko continues,” said Bottle Works Creative Director Matthew Lamb. “Our efforts to honor Mr. Ditko’s legacy and artistic genius began with a plan to showcase his artwork during an eight-week exhibition titled ‘Hometown Heroes – Steve Ditko Exhibition.’ But early on in the planning process, we realized that one exhibition would not be enough. We wanted to find another way to tell his story and share his vast body of work to all...public art became a natural avenue.”
It was determined that project would start out with three murals. The first mural will be placed at the Stone Bridge Brewing Co. (104 Franklin St., Johnstown) This 50-foot wide and 30-foot high mural featuring the iconic images of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange will be placed on the SBBC wall directly facing Washington Street. This mural will be an added attraction along the Iron to Arts Corridor, which the Bottle Work has been involved with since its inception.
“I wanted to add a level of credibility to this first mural that would in fact solidify its importance to Steve’s legacy and to the city of Johnstown. I reached out to Marvel Comics to ask for permission to execute this mural. The initial response was a polite and a firm no,” said Lamb.
After many emails, the comic book tycoon agreed to review a mural design. Ultimately, the Bottle Works received permission to erect a mural adorning the images of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. This project is the first and only Marvel Comics approved public art piece anywhere in the world.
The mural design was completed by Matt Lamb. He configured and blended three separate images of Ditko’s comic book work, redrawing them to scale. To ensure longevity and sustainability, the mural will not be painted directly on the hard surfaces. The parachute cloth mural method will be used. For this technique, the image will be printed on a large pieces of specialty cloth and then adhere to the building. As part of the installation process, the Bottle Works plans to make this a community event. The installation process is set to begin in early spring 2022.
“One more extremely key component of this project is that we really want to engage with the community and make sure that everyone in Johnstown knows about Steve Ditko and his impact. We will be inviting the community to register for an opportunity to come and help us paint the mural, under the supervision of several contributing artists. Anyone who wants to be involved will have a chance to help us bring this piece of art to life. This will ensure that the community will be connected to the work in a deeper way,” added Lamb.
The second mural will be placed on the Bottle Works Flagship Tulip Building, which will include a portrait of Steve Ditko, and the third location has yet to be finalized, but the focus is the West End part of Johnstown, because that is where Steve grew up.
All three murals are fully funded thanks to the generosity of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. A $40,000 Community Initiatives Grant will cover all expenses. Another corporate partner that believed in the project early was 1st Summit Bank.
“For me, I would like to thank the donors for giving,” said CFA President Mike Kane. “Their contributions allow us to get behind projects that will be a great impact to the city today and for years to come.”
For the Bottle Works, the mural project is just the beginning. They plan to continue to create programs, workshops and initiatives that will further support and bring attention to all of Ditko’s accomplishments.
Ditko (Nov. 2, 1927 – June 29, 2018), one of the creative forces behind Spider-Man and his cast of supporting characters, had his hand in making many other iconic comic book characters such as Doctor Strange, Squirrel Girl, The Question, Mr. A. and The Creeper. He also wrote, penciled and inked countless stories for the leading publishers in the field, constructing a body of work that has influenced generations of comic artists, filmmakers, TV producers, and dreams all over the world.
This eight-week exhibit will feature artwork from his formative years and decades-long professional career. The show will not only highlight him as an artist, but visitors can learn more about the man behind the art.
Ditko was born and raised on Tennessee Avenue in the West End neighborhood of Johnstown. When he launched his career as a professional artist, he moved to New York City, where many of the top comic book publishers were based. His connection to Johnstown remained strong throughout his lifetime, as he returned once a year to visit his family and enjoy the amenities of life away from the big city.
Family members in town and across the country have come together to honor his legacy and spark recognition of Johnstown as a source of this and other creative talents who have made their mark on the world.
The Bottle Works Ethnic Art Center, founded in 1993, is a “dynamic nonprofit arts organization dedicated to inspiring artistic passion, community connectivity, ethnic appreciation, and sustainable practices across generations.”
Bottle Works also strives to be “an incubator of change in western Pennsylvania, driving economic and cultural development through artistic programming, exhibits, education, and community and special events.”
