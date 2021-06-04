Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center is hosting exhibits by the Allied Artists of Johnstown and abstract artist Harry Price. The Allied Artists Spring Show and The Mind’s Eye: An Exhibition by Harry Price are on display through July 2.
Once hosted in the main lobby of the AmeriServ Bank in downtown Johnstown, The Allied Artists of Johnstown’s Spring Show has found a new home at the Bottle Works (411- 413 Third Ave., Johnstown). The ArtWork’s Main Galleries displays more than 80 pieces of juried, original artwork. “The show is a clear depiction of our hometown’s abounding creativity,” said Director of Advancement and Operations Melody Tisinger. The Allied Artists consist of nearly 100 members. They were invited to enter up to three pieces of art, which would then be juried by Harlan Gallery Director Carol Brode of Seton Hill University in Greensburg. She is a member of the Art Association, the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, Group A, and is listed in the Marquis Who’s Who of American Women. Her work has been exhibited at Carnegie Museum of Art, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, The Mattress Factory, The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts.
