Book signing, talk Oct. 21 at Ligonier Valley Library

Crystal Point Press this week announced its latest release by acupuncturist Michelle Bouchard of Ligonier. CPP is a wellness theme retail publishing imprint of Tunnel Press Publishing, established in 1974 and domiciled in Ligonier in the 1990s.
Readers have commented on its benefits. Melanie Linebaugh, L.Ac., said, “This wonderful book contains unique and valuable information that leads the reader to a heightened awareness of nature’s influence on their life. Michelle leads us to better health, wellness and fulfilling lives.”
Michelle Gardner added that the book covers “mindfulness, sleep, diets… and a myriad of healing practices. …This guide will serve well anyone who desires to live a more balanced, harmonious life.”
Bouchard is available for book signings and presentations. She is scheduled to give a reading and sign copies of her book 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Ligonier Valley Library on the Diamond.
For other information and to schedule, contact Bouchard directly by text or phone at 724-238-3431.
