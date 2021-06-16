John Speidel of Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. announced these upcoming events:
MONTHLY $2 TICKET
The next monthly $2 ticket will go off on Wednesday, June 30. This ticket is available by contacting any member or by calling the fire station at 724–676–4720 after 6 p.m any Monday.
COMMUNITY YARD SALES
The annual Bolivar Community Yard Sales will be held Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to ??.
Table spaces will again be available in the fire hall for $5 per 8-foot table. Contact Heidi or John Speidel at 724–676–4714 to reserve your space.
The fire company will also be selling refreshments during this annual event and will have rest rooms available along with an area to sit and relax while eating.
MONTHLY BINGO
Starting Wednesday, July 7, monthly bingo will return to the Bolivar Fire Station. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The early bird games start at 6:45 p.m. with the regular games to follow. The jackpot this month is $500 on 55 numbers and with more than 35 players, the jackpot will become a “must go” jackpot of $500.
ANNUAL FIREMEN’S CARNIVAL
Due to the amusement company having to wait to receive information from the state, the annual Firemen’s Carnival sponsored by the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. will again be canceled.
However, the fire company will again host a Refreshment Sale on Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. each day. Along with being able to purchase carnival foods, small games of chance will be available.
MEMBERSHIP
John Speidel added, “The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. is always looking for individuals interested in helping the community by volunteering their time with the fire company. Members do not have to actively respond to emergency incidents to assist with the operation of the fire company.”
Anyone who is 14 years of age or older may either stop in the fire hall (516 Market St.) any Monday evening or contact John Speidel at 724–676–4714.
