Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. spokesman John Speidel Monday announced the following:
MONTHLY $2 TICKET
The next monthly $2 ticket will go off Wednesday, June 30.
Starting on Wednesday, July 7, monthly bingo will be returning to the Bolivar Fire Station. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Early bird games start at 6:45 p.m. with the regular games to follow. Jackpot this month is $500 on 55 numbers and with more than 35 players, the Jackpot will become a “must go” jackpot of $500. Different small games of chance will also be sold. Refreshments will be available. Contact Speidel at 724–676–4714 with any questions.
FIREMEN’S CARNIVAL
Due to the amusement company having to wait to receive information from the state, the annual Firemen’s Carnival sponsored by the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. will again be canceled. However, the fire company will again host a Refreshment Sale 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17. Along with being able to purchase different carnival foods, different small games of chance will be available.
SUB AND PIZZA SALE
The next Sub and Pizza Sale sponsored by the Bolivar VFC will be held Saturday, July 24. All pre–orders are due by 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18. See any member to place your order. Contact the fire station on any Monday evening after 6 p.m. with any questions.
