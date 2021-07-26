John Speidel of Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. Friday announced these upcoming events:
The next end-of-the-month $2 ticket is being sold at this time. See any member or stop at the fire station on any Monday evening after 6 p.m.
The next monthly Bingo will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, in the fire hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6:45 p.m. and regular bingo starting at 7 p.m. The jackpot this month is $500 on 55 numbers or less with a consolation prize of $100. If there are more than 35 players, the jackpot will become “a must go jackpot worth $500.” Free refreshments are provided. Any questions, contact Speidel at 724–676–4714.
ANNUAL THREE-MONTH CALENDAR TICKET
The annual three-month calendar sold each fall by the fire company is currently being sold.
This ticket goes off each day on the first 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Lottery daily number drawn starting on Oct. 1 and ending Dec. 31.
Over $6,500 will be given away on this ticket. The amount paid each day varies from $50 on Sunday through Friday, $100 on Saturdays and $500 on Halloween, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Tickets can be purchased from any member or stop by the fire station after 6 p.m. on any Monday evening.
You can also mail a check to Calendar Ticket, Bolivar VFC, P.O. Box 3, Bolivar, PA 15923.
The next Sub and Pizza Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 21. Orders need to be placed by Sunday, Aug. 15. Subs and pizzas are provided by Conzatti’s on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township. See any member or stop and/or call the fire station on any Monday evening after 6 p.m. to place your order.
Speidel said, “The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. is always looking for individuals interested in helping the community by volunteering their time with the fire company. Members do not have to actively respond to emergency incidents to assist with the operation of the fire company.”
Anyone who is 14 or older can either stop into the fire hall any Monday evening or contact Speidel at 724–676–4714.
