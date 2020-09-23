The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company recently announced the following event and fundraiser updates:
END OF THE MONTH TICKET
The next “End of the Month” $2 ticket is currently being sold. See any member or call the fire hall at 724-676-4720 after 6 p.m. Monday evenings.
MID-MONTH TICKET
The next “Mid-Month Ticket” for $2 is available at this time from any member or by calling the fire station at 724-676-4720 after 6 p.m. Monday evenings.
MONTHLY BINGO
There will be no Monthly Bingo until state coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines are adjusted.
ANNUAL THREE-MONTH CALENDAR TICKET
The annual three-month calendar sold each fall by the fire company is currently available for purchase. The ticket goes off each day on the first 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Lottery Daily Number drawn starting on Oct. 1 and ending Dec. 31.
More than $6,550 will be given away on the ticket; the amount paid each day varies from $50 on Sunday through Friday, $100 on Saturdays and $500 on Halloween, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Tickets may be purchased from any member or by calling the fire hall at 724-676-4720 after 6 p.m. Mondays or by sending a check or money order to: Calendar Ticket, Bolivar Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 3, Bolivar, PA 15923.
ANNUAL FUND DRIVE
The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company is closing its annual fund drive for 2020. If you were missed in the mailings or would just like to donate to the fire company, please send donations to: 2020 Fund Drive, Bolivar Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 3, Bolivar, PA 15923
MEMBERSHIP
The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company is always looking for individuals interested in helping the community by volunteering their time with the company. Members do not have to actively respond to emergency incidents to assist the company. Anyone who is 14 years of age or older may visit the fire hall any Monday night or by contacting John Speidel at 724-676-4714.
