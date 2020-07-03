The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company recently announced the following event and fundraiser updates:
CARNIVAL REFRESHMENT SALE
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year’s annual carnival sponsored by the fire company has been canceled. The fire company, however, will hold a Carnival Refreshment Sale from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11 (or until sold out). Items for sale will include hot dogs, hamburgers (with or without the fire company’s special sauce), French fries (with or without cheese), soda, water and more. Guests will be able to eat at the fire station or order items for takeout. Any questions can be directed to John Speidel at 724- 676- 4714.
LOTTERY SCRATCH-OFF TICKETS
The fire company is currently selling a $10 ticket in which the winner receives the following: One roll of $30 Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off tickets, one roll of $20 scratch-off tickets, one roll of $10 scratch-off tickets, one roll of $5 scratch-off tickets and $100 in cash for a total prize amount of $2,500. There are two numbers per ticket and the winner will be taken off the first 7 p.m. Lottery Pick Three number drawn on July 25. See any member to purchase tickets or call the fire hall at 724-676-4720 after 6 p.m. Mondays.
SUB AND PIZZA SALE
The next Sub and Pizza Sale sponsored by the fire company will be held on July 18. Orders may be placed with any member, but they must be placed by July 12. Orders may also be placed by calling the fire hall at 724-676-4720 after 6 p.m. Mondays.
ANNUAL THREE-MONTH
CALENDAR TICKET
The annual three-month calendar sold each fall by the fire company is currently available for purchase. The ticket goes off each day on the first 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Lottery Daily Number drawn starting on Oct. 1 and ending Dec. 31. More than $6,550.00 will be given away on the ticket; the amount paid each day varies from $50 on Sunday through Friday, $100 on Saturdays and $500 on Halloween, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Tickets may be purchased from any member or by calling the fire hall at 724-676-4720 after 6 p.m. Mondays.
MEMBERSHIP
The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company is always looking for individuals interested in helping the community by volunteering their time with the company. Members do not have to actively respond to emergency incidents to assist the company. Anyone who is 14 years of age or older may visit the fire hall any Monday night or by contacting John Speidel at 724-676-4714.
